How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow

Samsung is holding a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event tomorrow, the event is an online only event and it will be live streamed.

The event will take place at 3PM BST (British Summer Time) tomorrow and Samsung will live stream the event on their Samsung Newsroom website and also on their main Samsung site.

There will be a number of new devices launching at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, we have already heard about these devices and their specifications.

The line up will include two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, there may also be other smartphones at the event link the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung will also unveil their latest smartwatch at the event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, this will be the first smartwatch to use their new Exynos W920 processor.

We have also heard rumors about some new headphones from Samsung, the new Galaxy Buds 2, we pretty much know the full specifications on these as they were leaked by Amazon.

We will have full details on all of the new devices from Samsung when they are made official at their launch event tomorrow. We are looking forward to seeing if there are any other devices launching at the event.

Source Samsung

