Samsung Exynos W920 processor for wearables unveiled

Samsung has unveiled a new processor designed for wearable devices, the Samsung Exynos W920. We suspect that this will be the processor that Samsung is using in their new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be made official at the Samsung Unpacked press event which takes place tomorrow the 11th of August.

The new Samsung Exynos W920 comes with an integrated LTE modem and it is built using the 5nm EUV process and it comes with two Arm Cortex A55 cores and a Mali G68 GPU. This will bering around a 20 percent improvement in performance and 10 times improvement in graphics performance over the previous processor.

Even with the latest features and enhancements, the Exynos W920 comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP). The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration. The processor’s compact size allows smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs.

Always-on-display (AOD) for wearables, especially for smartwatches, is a widely adopted feature as it makes it effortless to take a quick look at the time, notifications, missed calls and more without the need to wake the watch up from sleep mode. Rather than powering up the main CPU, the W920 activates a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, reducing display power consumption under AOD mode compared to its previous Exynos model.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Exynos W920 processor over at Samsung at the link below. We will have more information tomorrow when it launches in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Source Samsung

