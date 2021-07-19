Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to feature 16GB of storage

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be launching at the Samsung Unpacked press event next month, now it looks like we have some more details on the device.

The updated Galaxy Watch will come with double the storage of the current model, so it will come with up to 16GB of included storage. The current Galaxy Watch 3 comes with 8GB of included storage.

We recently saw a number of leaked photos of the new Galaxy Watch 44 smartwatch and also heard about some more of the specifications on the device.

There are expected to be a number of different models in the range, this will include the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Classic and Galaxy Watch Active. There will be three size options for the new Galaxy Watch 4, this will include a 42mm model, a 44 mm model and a 46 mm model.

The displays on the watches will measure between 1.19 inches and 1.36 inches and they will all come with a new processor and more.

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy Watch 4 range of devices at Samsung Unpacked which is expected to take place on the 11th of August.

We will also see a range of other new devices at the event, this will include the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Source Sammobile

