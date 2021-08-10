Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked by Samsung

There is a good chance that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone could launch at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow.

We previously heard that Samsung may not launch the device until later in the year, although the device was recently posted on Instagram by Samsung, it has now been removed. You can see the device in the photo above and in the Instagram photo below.

As a reminder the new Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is rumored to come with a6.4 inch AMOLED display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processing will be provided by a Snapdragon 888 processor or an Exynos 2100 depending on the region and it will also be available with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will apparently also feature a 4500 mAh battery, fast charging and Android 11.

The handset will come with a facing 32 megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

As Samsung has started to use the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in its promotional material, we suspect that it may be made official at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow.

Source Sammobile

