Samsung Galaxy S21 FE not coming an Unpacked next month

There have been a number of rumors that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch at the Samsung Unpacked press event next month.

The alaxy S21 FE will apparently launch at a later date, possibly some time in the fall and not at Samsung’s August event.

We have heard a number of rumors about the device, the handset is rumored to come with either a Snapdragon 888 processor or an Exynos 2100 depending on the region, plus 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

Other rumored specifications on the device include a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. It will apparently also feature a 4500 mAh battery, fast charging and Android 11.

It is not clear as yet exactly when the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will launch, it looks like it will not be at the Samsung Unpacked press recent in August.

Source Lets go digital

