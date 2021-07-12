Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored for US and European launch

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone. Many have suggested it could be in short supply at launch due to chip shortages.

According to a recent report, Samsung is only planning to launch the handset in some countries, the device will apparently be available in the USA and Europe.

The new Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will apparently also feature a 4500 mAh battery, fast charging and Android 11.

Other rumored specifications include either a Snapdragon 888 processor or an Exynos 2100 depending on the region, plus 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device is rumored to feature a front facing 32 megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung are expected to make their new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone official at their Samsung Unpacked press event in August, as soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals