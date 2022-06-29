Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro unveiled

Samsung has launched its latest rugged smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that has a Ful HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snoadrgain 778G mobile processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 4050 mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro features a range of cameras, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is also a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, the device will come with Android 12 and One UI 4.1

The handset is designed to be a rugged smartphone and it comes with a MIL-STD-810H rating and features an IP 68 rating for dust and water resistance, The device can be placed in up to 1.5m of water for up to 35 minutes and it features a drop to concrete resistance of up to 1.5 meters.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro will retail for, the device is listed on Samsung’s website in Germany at the moment.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

