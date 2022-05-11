Marshall Willen Bluetooth speaker offers 15 hours of playback

Marshall has this month introduced a new addition to its range of Bluetooth speakers in the form of the compact Marshall Willen. The new portable speaker finished in black and brass is now available to preorder and shipping will start in a few months time on June 2nd 2022. With the cream finish version launching sometime during the fall of 2022.

“Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Power your music with Marshall signature sound every single time, even when the session isn’t planned.”

Equipped with a single 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, the portable Marshall Bluetooth speaker is IP67 dust- and water resistant and is capable of providing over 15 hours of playback on a single charge.

Marshall Bluetooth speaker

“Willen is the ultimate multi-purpose speaker with its flexible positioning. Stand it up, lay it down, fix it to an object or let it hang out with its rubber back-mounted strap. the Marshall Bluetooth speaker is just as impressive when you go backstage. This speaker’s rugged build is PVC-free and 60% of the plastic is post-consumer recycled from used electronics. Willen delivers on the promise of a more sustainable approach from Marshall while retaining the iconic design that embodies the brand’s heritage.”

“Make sure your voice is heard with Willen’s built-in microphone. Answer and reject calls using the front-mounted control knob and enjoy some hands-free chat. Willen comes with a top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating so it’s always ready for the road. This speaker brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. Willen is ready to roll whenever you are with a hefty 15+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Whenever you need to top up its battery, 3 hours of charging will bring it back to full power.”

Source : Marshall

