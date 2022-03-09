Star Trek Discovery badge USB flash drives hit Kickstarter

Star Trek fans might be interested to know that a new range of USB flash drives disguised as Star Trek Discovery badges have launched via Kickstarter this week. Offering a chance to own an officially licensed Star Trek Discovery OTG flash drive at a limited time price. Constructed from metal and built to a scale of 1:1 the iconic Star Trek Insignia drives will be produced in a limited edition run of 10,000 units worldwide.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $32 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Tiburn D5 Star Trek Discovery Flash Drives are all 1:1 replicas of the Star Trek Discovery Insignia Badges. Cast in sturdy zinc alloy, these drives each has a magnet inside so you can wear it like a real star trek badge, meanwhile it has a pin hole on the back so that you can wear it just like a necklace. Based on the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, the D5 Star Trek Discovery drives deliver read speeds of up to 120 MB/s and write speeds up to 55 MB/s. Weighing in at only 39g, series are designed to be highly portable. With built-in USB-A and USB-C compatibility, they each allows you to transfer data between your PC and USB-C enabled smartphones/devices.”

With the assumption that the Star Trek Discovery crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Star Trek Discovery flash drives project watch the promotional video below.

“Featuring a unique split-delta design. The discovery logo is split into two pieces from roughly 1/3 of the right side. This position is also the junction of the two cross-sections of the original logo, so the appearance of the original Star Trek logo will not be damaged. Own you piece of the Star Trek Universe by collecting the Officially Licensed Star Trek Discovery Flash Drives, featuring the Operations, Medical, and Section 31 seals, Limited Edition – Limited to 10,000 units Globally. The series are all cast in solid zinc alloy, presenting a timeless design while catering a premium build.”

“The left and right parts of the drive are connected by Neodymium magnets made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron, boasting the highest magnetic properties of all permanent magnets. Each opening and closing of the drive produces a crisp click sound. In addition, UV coating is applied to the outer surface of the badges to effectively prevent scratches.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the flash drives, jump over to the official Star Trek Discovery crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

