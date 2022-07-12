DataTraveler Max Type-A flash drive joins Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series

Kingston Digital has this week announced the expansion of its DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series with the addition of the new DataTraveler Max Type-A to complete the next generation series of high performance USB flash drives offering speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write. The DataTraveler Max series of USB flash drives are available in capacities from 256 GB up to 1 TB in size.

“Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. Available in USB Type-C and Type-A connections to support next-gen and traditional laptops and desktops. The DT Max series delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB3 making them the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.”

USB flash drive specifications

Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000 MB/s Read, 900 MB/s Write.

Uncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256 GB-1 TB to carry your digital library on-the-go.

Dual Option for Connectivity: USB Type-C 1 and Type-A connector varieties to support next-gen and traditional laptops or desktops for seamless file transfers.

Unique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop.

Capacities: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

Speed: Up to 11,000 MBs read, 900 MB/s write

Dimensions: Type-C: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm Type-A: 91.17 mm 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm

Weight: Type-C: 12 g Type-A: 14 g

Operating temperature: 0°C~60°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

Warranty/support: 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

“The DT Max Series of USB flash drives offer industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands – now supporting both Type-C and Type-A ports,” said Carissa Blegen, flash product manager, Kingston. “Introducing a Type-A version of the recording-breaking DT Max series raises the bar and gives Kingston a more complete line of high performance solutions in the USB storage category.”

Source : Kingston

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals