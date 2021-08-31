Kingston Digital has started shipping its new high-performance Type-C USB flash drive equipped with the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard taking the form of the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive. The latest DataTraveler Max flash drive is available in capacities from 256 GB up to 1 TB and is backed by a five-year warranty.

The DataTraveler Max (DT Max) flash drive has been built to provide users with record-breaking speeds up to 1,000 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write to make it one of the “fastest USB drives on the market and the first of its kind” says Kingston Digital.

“DT Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1 TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.”

DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive specs:

Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000 MB/s Read, 900 MB/s Write

Uncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256 GB-1 TB to carry your digital library on-the-go

USB-C 1 Connectivity: Supports next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfers

Unique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop

Capacities: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Speed: USB 3.2 Gen 2 – Up to 1,000 MB/s read, 900 MB/s write

Dimensions: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm

Weight: 12 g

Operating temperature: 0°C~60°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

Warranty/support: 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

“DT Max offers industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands,” said Carissa Blegen, flash product manager, Kingston. “We deliver unparalleled performance that our customers have come to know and expect, and with this launch we are proud to set a new bar for USB-C flash drives.”

Source : Kingston Digital

