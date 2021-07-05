Apple Mac Mini USB-C hub, stand and external SSD

Mac accessory and peripheral design company and manufacturer Satechi have created a new USB-C hub, stand and external SSD specifically designed for Apple’s new M1 powered Mac mini computers. Designed to transform the Mac mini into a powerful, “surprisingly compact workstation“, the Stand & Hub is now available priced at $100 and features a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro and SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and internal SSD enclosure allowing you to easily expand the storage of your M1 Mac mini. Check out the video below to learn more about the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD enclosure designed to perfectly fit underneath any Mac Mini’s manufactured from 2018 onwards.

“With its patented design, the Stand & Hub combines both functions for your M1 Mac Mini, now with SSD storage – all using a single USB Type-C connection. You spoke and we listened – we’ve upgraded our Stand & Hub to include an SSD enclosure to easily increase your memory storage without adding clutter. “

“Features an USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port for convenient access to all your essential peripherals. USB-A ports will not charge iPads or support SD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.”

Source : Satechi

