If you are searching for a safe encrypted file transfer system to provide a secure and discreet way to conceal personal data you may be interested in EnCloak HIDE created by a development team based in London in the United Kingdom.

Launched by Kickstarter this month the project is aiming to raise £20,000 to make the jump from concept to production over the next 23 days. Once the dongle is are plugged into your laptop or computer it will appear as a regular 1 GB flash drive however there is also a hidden 7GB EnCloak partition AES-256 encrypted.

Encrypted file transfer

“EnCloak is an innovation in document and data security. Unique encryption hardware enables you to secure and transfer your files without prying eyes and guards against online backdoors. EnCloak’s patented design provides the highest level of security and does not need any software or Cloud services to work. EnCloak HIDE is the first member of the EnCloak family and is intended to encrypt, hide and store personal data.”

If the EnCloak HIDE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the EnCloak HIDE encrypted file transfer system project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

“All actions in the hidden partition are carried out as normal. The simple drag and drop feature makes securing documents simple and fast. Casual users will have no idea that there are hidden documents on your flash drive unless you give them your credentials and explain the special process to enter them! EnCloak HIDE may be used with any computer or OS that allows removable drives to be connected. No software or drivers are needed to operate it. All of the device’s capabilities are hardware-based. This ensures safety from all threats and snooping whilst maintaining full anonymity.”

“One of the major benefits of using EnCloak is that you need no supporting apps for it to work. Plug it in anywhere you can use a standard drive – even in corporate environments. All security features are built into the flash drive.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the encrypted file transfer system, jump over to the official EnCloak HIDE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

