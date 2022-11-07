Nfina 112-i9 NUC 16 cores mini PC systems with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

If you are in the market for a powerful compact desktop mini PC, you may be interested in the new range of 112-i9 NUC computer systems unveiled by Nfina Technologies this month. Equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core processors, the work stations can be used for a wide variety of different applications from Edge computing to gaming.

Measuring just 7.4 x 14.1 x 4.7 inches in size the mini PC features 16 cores and can be fitted with up to 64GB memory with storage options available via dual PCH + 1x via CPU (NVMe) connections. Additional connectivity is provided via 7x USB 3.2 Type A (1 front, 6 back), 1x USB 3.2 Type C (front) and 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB 3.2 ports situated on the rear. Wireless connectivity is provided by the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211 board which is 802.11ax compliant and offers 2×2, up to 2.4Gb/s.

112-i9 NUC mini PC

“Nfina’s 112-i9 NUC is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900 processor. The 112-i9 high performance compute intensive graphics workstation is ideal for a variety of applications, including Productivity, Edge Computing, Digital Signage, Thin Client, Home Entertainment, Home Storage, Surveillance, Gaming, and other commercial uses. The 112-i9 NUC is the new leader in small form factor computing with the ablity to handle complex and multiple tasks at the same time.”

“The Nfina 112-i9 NUC defines power computing in a small form factor (SFF). It’s packed with superior power, performance, and the ability to upgrade to more powerful, discrete graphics cards, keeping this mini-pc up to date through several generations of GPU’s. The 112-i9 NUC provides three M.2 SSD slots, up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of RAM. The x16 PCIe slot lets you choose your favorite full length graphics card or add on cards to facilitate additional Ethernet ports. You don’t want to be hardwired? No problem the 112-i9 NUC has Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 built in providing the flexibility you need.”

Source : Nfina



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals