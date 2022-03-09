AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX Series processors introduced

AMD has today announced the launch of its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series of processes with the flagship chip taking the form of the new 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX. Designed for “professional users and ultimate workstations”.

The new range of AMD processors build on the success of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 WX Series and combine the incredible performance of the “Zen 3” architecture with the enterprise security features, manageability, and scalability of AMD PRO technologies. “Whether rendering in 8K or iterating extensive amounts of code, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series provides users the power needed to get more done in less time.”

“For many workstation users, success is dependent on having the right tools to complete jobs quickly, which is why they need hardware that provides unmatched performance and gives them a competitive edge,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “We created the Ryzen Threadripper PRO Ryzen 5000 WX-Series processors with this in mind, bringing professionals the incredible performance and efficiency needed to run today’s most demanding workstation applications faster than ever before.”

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX performance

“We have rendered an incredible amount of frames with EPYC™ server processors and a Threadripper Pro 5000WX processor. The magic is in the iterations. A single visual effects shot could have hundreds or more updates and it takes immense processing power to turn around these iterations quickly,” said Paul Lambert, two-time Academy Award winner and VFX Supervisor for Dune. “We’ve been lucky to demo the new Threadripper PRO. We’re seeing a 2X improvement on our CPU render times.”

“Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series were the best performing processors we have tested for ILM StageCraft,” said Nick Rasmussen, Principal Engineer and Architect, StageCraft, Industrial Light & Magic. “It’s significantly faster than the equivalent Threadripper PRO 3000 WX processor, and we saw up to a 2X or more speedup on CPU heavy loads versus our performance baseline. This high performance coupled with the extensive I/O capabilities makes Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series an ideal workstation processor for our cutting-edge virtual production work.”

Source : AMD

