Minisforum MC560 mini PC projector system

Minisforum has this week announced the availability of its new MC560 mini PC with integrated projector. Presales are now open offering discounted prices for the compact projector and mini PC combination powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU from $399, offering a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $479.

Building on previous designs Minisforum has upgraded the CPU in their latest creation from a Ryzen 5 5600U to Ryzen 5 5625U. It has 6 cores and 12 threads and is based on the Zen 3 architecture. The based clock is 2.30 GHz and can be boosted up to 4.30 GHz. The chip is manufactured on the 7 nm TSMC process.

Mini PC projector

Connectivity from the Minisforum MC560 combination mini PC and projector take the form of a single HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60 Hz) port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (Alt DP, Data Transfer, PD), dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connections. Together with a single RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet connection, 3.5 mm combo jack and DC 19 V power input.

“MC560 adopts a groundbreaking built-in webcam design, featuring a 2.5K@30Hz camera with HDR optimization. This camera can capture a wide field of visuals with great clarity. Everyone will look their best during video calls with this high-quality webcam. This camera also features a super wide field of view. For a medium-sized conference, all members can fit into the pictures without distortion. The included tilt stand gives MC560 a 10-degree tilting. It improves eye contact and interaction on both sides of the meeting.”

“This 2.5K camera on MC560 has a staggering advantage over 1080P cameras on other laptops. The HDR optimization can adjust light and shadow in video calls, pictures are more clear and more authentic on the monitor. The dual-mic array inside MC560 is optimized with an AI algorithm to pick up clear human voices. The beamforming technology can reduce noise and feedback, and avoid echoes caused by the environment.”

For more information on pricing and availability jump over to the official Minisforum MC560 product page by following the link below.

Source : Minisforum





