Topton TP-X4F Ryzen 5000U mini PC and soft router

This month Chinese hardware manufacturer Topton has introduced a new addition to its range of range of barebones Ryzen mini PC systems in the form of the TP-X4F. Which features support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor and up to 64GB of RAM.

As a barebones Ryzen mini PC system you will need to provide CPU, memory and storage and the mini PC is capable of accepting from 8GB to 64GB of memory and 128GB to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Connectivity on the Topton TP-X4F mini PC includes : 4 x Intel i226-V 2.5 GbE Ethernet jacks, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x microSD card reader and 1 x DC power input.

Ryzen mini PC specifications

– 4xIntel i226-V 2.5G UDE filter pure RJ45 LANs, 2xUSB3.1, 2xUSB2.0, 1xUSB Type-C, 1xTF card slot.

– 2xDDR4 SODIMM non-ecc ram slot, support 3200MHz.

– Support five storage: 2xM.2 NVMe/PCIe3.0x4 2280 SSD(via M.2 2232 to 2280 PCB adapter board)+1xM.2 NVMe/PCIe3.0x4 SSD(an interface on the motherboard of CPU’s side)+1×2.5”SATA3.0 SSD/HDD(internal mounting)+1×2.5”SATA3.0 SSD/HDD(external from knock-out hole).

– 1xM.2 KEY-E 2232 slot, support WiFi connection, also support transfer to 1xM.2 NVMe/PCIe3.0x4 2280 SSD with PCB adapter board.

– Full-featured Type-C support data, display, reverse charging.

– TF card slot support storage and system disk boot.

– Support three display: 1xHDMI2.0, 1xDP1.4, 1xType-C, 3x4K@60Hz UHD video display.

– Support wide voltage 12-19V input.

– Support TPM2.0, ESXI, PVE, Watchdog, Auto power on, RTC, PXE boot, Wake-on-LAN etc.

– Full Aluminum Alloy high quality solid-built shell, excellent cooling performance, Exquisite production craft on outside design.

– Turbo silent fan with dual copper tube, durability for industrial grade field, work as long as 7×24 hours.

