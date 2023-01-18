Steam Deck docking station with SSD storage $109

If you would like an easier way to connect your Steam Deck handheld games console to your large screen TV or monitor, you might be interested in a new M.2 SSD storage docking station from JSAUX. Not only does it allow you to easily connect to your console but also provides extra storage for games allowing you to install compatible SSD storage drives such as M&B Key NVME PCIE, M Key NVME PCIE and M&B Key NGFF PCIE storage. M.2 2230 / 2242/ 2260 / 2280 sizes are supported offering transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s.

The Steam Deck 6-in-1 docking station is equipped with an HDMI 4k@60hz/2K@120Hz output for crisp visuals of every game you play, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet output allowing for a direct connection to the internet, a USB-C port for charging, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports, and last but not least, an M.2 Card slot allowing you to increase your storage capacity for your Steam Deck.

“Turn your Steam Deck into a more efficient data center. With two USB3.1 ports, the data processing speed is up to 10Gbps. Also supports maximum charging speed up to 100W, enjoy your Steam Deck anytime. With its Gigabit Ethernet port with industry-standard RJ-45 connector, you can enjoy the HB0604 anywhere for a speedy server connection, smooth gaming experience, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers.”

Steam Deck docking station

“- Elevate your Steam Deck experience with our M.2 interface SSD HD as well as up to 900MB/S data transfers.

– Enjoy ultra crisp 4k@60Hz or 2k@120Hz HDMI 2.0 output when you connect your Steam Deck to an external 4k Monitor, allowing for a smoother and sharper visual experience.

– The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100W max power delivery which allows you to charge your Steam Deck at full speed when paired with the original charger. All sets with M.2 SSD docking stations include a 65W charger.

– The JSAUX all-in-1 SteaM Deck Docking Station blends both hubs and stands together into one, allowing you to keep your desk space clear and well organized without adding to the clutter.”

Source : JSAUX





