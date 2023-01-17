Steam Deck transparent case with enhanced cooling features

If you are searching for ways to customize your new Valve Steam Deck, you may be interested in a new transparent casing made from Polycarbonate and Aluminum alloy. That not only provides a clear rear allowing you to see the internals of your handheld games console but also features upgraded cooling enhancements. Enabling you to keep your Steam Deck cooler during those gaming sessions when playing AAA performance consuming games.

To learn more about the JSAUX transparent back plate specifically designed for the Valve Steam Deck check out the video kindly created by ETA Prime providing more insight into what you can expect from the transparent case equipped with extra cooling design elements.

Steam Deck transparent case

“Clear back shells are finally here for the steam deck and they offer a little more than just an upgraded steam deck look. The new JSAUX transparent back plate or the steam deck comes with a selection of upgraded rear buttons and this rear shell also has a built-in cooling plate to keep the CPU on your steam deck cooler!”

Features :

– This transparent back cover will let you see all the hardware of your Deck. Thanks to the transparent plate you’ll be able to identify every little component in your handheld device while sporting a unique design.

– The transparent cover also comes bundled with three sets of rear buttons (each one with a different height) that will let DIY enthusiasts make their Decks even more unique.

– Each set features different heights (original, high and low), suited for all kinds of players. Each button has a more durable, anti-slip, premium texture.

– The back cover comes equipped with thermal grease as well as a heat-dissipation aluminum sheet that enhances heat-dissipation performance.

– Included in this set are 1x transparent back plate, 1 x screwdriver, 1 x disassembler stick, 1 x thermal grease (already attached to the back plate), 4 x original edition buttons, 4 x lower buttons, 4 x higher buttons, 16 x button screws, 10 x back plate screws, 10 x anti-static finger gloves.

Source : JSAUX





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals