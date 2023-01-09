Steam Deck thermoelectric fan coolers tested

Gamers looking for a ways to cool their Steam Deck while playing processor intensive games may be interested in a new video published this week by ETA Prime examining a couple of Steam Deck thermoelectric fan coolers manufactured by DEVASO. Taking the form of both a small mini magnetic fan and larger RGB equipped cooling system the thermoelectric coolers are capable of dropping the Steam Deck handheld console core temperature down a few degrees. Check out the video embedded below for an overview hands-on review of the magnetic cooling fans that are available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon.

Steam Deck magnetic fan cooler

“In this video, we try to cool the Steam deck with Science using a Thermoelectric cooler also known as a Peltier Cooler or even Semiconductor cooler. This uses electricity to extract heat from one side of the device bringing the temp down to an almost freezing temperature. Can these thermoelectric coolers work on the Steam Deck?”

Features

– DEVASO steam deck cooler engineered with the 7 large blade fan and semiconductor cooling chip, Input Current: 9V/3A, after 30ms of power-on, the temperature of the Steam Deck console is lowered from 54°C to 4°C, you can fully enjoy the game and will not overheat. Note:Please install the cooler to the steam deck before you start playing the steam deck, to avoid hot and cold conflict.

– This steam deck cooling fan built-in 9cm cooling module, to better protect your Steam battery and APU, reduce machine consumption, ensure high-quality game picture quality and fluency, make your game experience smoother.

– The Semiconductor Heatsink radiator noise-reduction design,the sound noise is under 24dB, allow you playing games comfortable without any annoying sound.

– Featuring a live temperature LED display through the temperature sensor chip, keep the steam deck running at a suitable temperature.

– With a magnetic design, the cooler can be easily fixed and removed on steam. It can also be used on gaming devices such as Switch, ipad, tablets, etc.

Source : ETA Prime





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals