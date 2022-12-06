Cooler Master ORB X unique gaming station unveiled

If you are a little bored with your desk and would like to try something a little different. You might be interested to know that Cooler Master has this week started taking registrations for its new gaming station the ORB X. Featuring a lifting canopy the gaming pod has been designed to provide a combination of both luxury and technology.

Offering a fully immersive multipurpose enclosed station for gamers and professionals, explains Cooler Master. Unfortunately no details on pricing or availability have been revealed as yet, but what we do know is the system is capable of supporting up to 3 x 27 inch monitors. To help add even more immersion to your work or gaming experience. Check out the promo video below to learn more.

“ORB X aims to enhance user’s experience by various approaches: a sleek, semi-enclosed cockpit with a fully automated motorized shuttle dome for superior privacy, support for up to three 27” monitors for immersive or multiple views, built-in surround sound speakers for a realistic soundstage without headphones, and a newly designed ergonomic recliner for customized comfort. Integrating different technologies and features, ORB X enables users to embark on their immersive journey while staying productive and competitive for the long haul.”

ORB X gaming station

“ORB X creates an atmosphere of immersion by the semi-enclosed design provided with a fully automated motorized shuttle dome, keeping users away from distractions and enabling an uninterrupted privacy mode for them to focus on what truly matters. Users will have the privilege of selecting either one 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors based on their needs. The surround sound speakers directly housed in the station will give users a realistic, accurate, and dynamic audio experience even without the hassles of wearing headphones for long hours.”

“Designed for gamers and professionals, ORB X is beyond a gaming cockpit and works as a multi-purpose station allowing users to stay productive or simply relax and have fun, fulfilling diversified needs for work, entertainment and gaming use. Besides the immersive experience, customized preferences and long-lasting comfort are also key. A newly designed ergonomic recliner provides an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and leg rest for customized comfort to ensure that users stay productive and competitive for the long haul. With these multiple adjustments in seating position as well as reclining angle, ORB X makes an ultimate personal experience possible.”

If you are interested in registering your details to be notified when the ORB X becomes available jump over to the official Cooler Master website by following the link below.

Source : Cooler Master





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals