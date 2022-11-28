REVOXEN multifunctional standing desk with intergrated dock & SSD

REVOXEN is a new fully featured standing desk complete with integrated connectivity hub and SSD storage allowing you to connect up to three monitors and add an additional 8TB of storage to your desk. Featuring adjustable feet allowing the desk to range between 2.39 to 3.87ft from the floor. “REVOXEN is designed for everyone in both sitting and standing positions.”

“REVOXEN Desk is a breakthrough standing desk with an integrated Docking and 1x SSD slot that supports up to 8TB. There are 3 customizable height options ranging anywhere from 2.39 to 3.87 feet which fits all of your desired preferences and postures. With integrated docking, you can now easily connect your computer, 3x monitors, 1x SD Card, 1x Mirco SD Card, 1x Aux Port, 3x USB-A port, and 3x USB-C Port to the desk. REVOXEN Desk truly becomes your multi-purpose desk which can immensely improve your workflow and lifestyle balance.”

Standing desk

If the REVOXEN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the REVOXEN standing desk workstation project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $399 or £331 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“REVOXEN has the commonly used ports built into its design. There are two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, a PD 100W port, and a DP port. It also supports the transfer of data with an SD card, USB Drive and SSD. It can be the perfect working station for anyone. Since we have 2 HDMI ports and 1 DP port on the desk. You can have 3 monitors output at the same time. DP ports can support 8K output and HDMI ports support to 4K output. You can extend to 3 monitors to make your work easy with just one connection.”

Intergrated SSD

“It is very common that the storage is not enough in the computer nowadays. It is very expensive when you expand the storage for your Macbook in Apple Store. You can insert a SSD in the table and then your computer can access the data in the SSD quickly. We can support up to 8TB SSD with different sizes of M.2 NVMe including 2242, 2260 and 2280.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the standing desk workstation, jump over to the official REVOXEN crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





