HDMI wireless streaming adapter supports almost any device

AURGA is a small HDMI transmitter specifically designed to transform your phone, tablet, computer or games console into a wireless screen. Capable of supporting a wide variety of different devices the versatile HDMI wireless streaming adapter can be used with any thing from Raspberry Pi mini PC systems to Nintendo Switch games consoles. Launched via Kickstarter earlier this month the campaign has raised over $120,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still seven days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $65 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AURGA Viewer was designed with YOU in mind, empowering you to achieve more with less by harnessing the benefits of wireless technology. We are confident that developers, designers, gamers, photographers and videographers alike are going to turn our small device into an indispensable tool as soon as they try it out.”

HDMI wireless streaming adapter

With the assumption that the AURGA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the AURGA 5-in-1 HDMI wireless streaming adapter project view the promotional video below.

“We used the highest quality components for AURGA Viewer to ensure fast connectivity, low-latency video streaming, excellent audio quality and compatibility with the most popular operating systems, with the certainty that you’ll never be slowed down by technology in your professional endeavors.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 5-in-1 HDMI wireless streaming adapter, jump over to the official AURGA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

