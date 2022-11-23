QNAP QM2 PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD expansion cards



As well as announcing the launch of the new Google Photos backup system for network attached storage, QNAP has also introduced new QM2 PCIe expansion cards designed to make it easy to add additional slots for extra M.2 NVMe SSD storage to your NAS or PC system. Two different models are available in the form of the :

QM2-2P-344A Dual M.2 22110/2280 PCIe NVMe SSD expansion card PCIe Gen 3 x4 (32 Gb/s)

QM2-2P-384A Dual M.2 22110/2280 PCIe NVMe SSD expansion card PCIe Gen 3 x8 (64 Gb/s)

The QNAP QM2-2P-344A and QM2-2P-384A SSD expansion cards can be installed incompatible NAS Systems as well as Windows and Linux PCs. Offering an easy way to add additional M.2 NVMe SSD slots to boost performance or increase the storage capacity of your current system.

SSD expansion cards

“The QM2-2P-344A and QM2-2P-384A are a budget-friendly expansion solution for both QNAP NAS and PC/workstations, providing flexible M.2 NVMe SSD configuration with easy-to-use tool-free installation,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Compared with SATA-based SSDs, the QM2’s PCIe interface provides higher bandwidth to deliver faster transfer speed and data access.”

“The innovative QM2 cards feature M.2 SSD thermal sensors that allow real-time temperature monitoring, and an efficient cooling module (heatsink and smart fan) to minimize overheating and ensure high performance. They can be used for SSD caching for IOPS-demanding applications or enable tiered storage in QNAP NAS for optimized storage utilization.”

The QM2-2P-344A and QM2-2P-384A expansion cards can be purchased from the official QNAP Accessories Store by following the link below.

Source : QNAP





