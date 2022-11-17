AOC AG275QZ series 240 Hz 1ms fast-IPS gaming monitors

AOC has introduced recent additions to its range of gaming monitors this month in the form of the AGON AG275QZ/EU and AGON AG275QZN/EU. Both of which will be available to purchase later this month and priced at £629.99 and £439.99, respectively. In total AGON will launch five new gaming monitors and has introduced the first two this month.

The AGON AG275QZ/EU features a Fast IPS panel with a Quantum Dot layer to produce 1.07 billion colours, combined with a 240 Hz (overclockable to 270 Hz) refresh rate, 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT response time. Its more affordable sibling, the 27″ AGON AG275QZN/EU features a Fast VA panel with a high contrast, also featuring the same e-sports-level specifications: 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT response time.

240 Hz gaming monitors

“Both the AG275QZ/EU and AG275QZN/EU feature a revamped design compared to previous AGON models, with a sleeker and cleaner appearance. The 3-sides borderless design makes them ideal to be placed in multi-monitor setups. The metal base of their premium stand features a reduced footprint on the desk, so even compact battle stations can employ these monitors.

Furthermore, with height-adjustable stands offering swivel, pivot and tilt functionality, the ergonomic AG275QZ/EU and AG275QZN/EU are suited for high-energy competitions – at home or on stage in tournaments. Thanks to the built-in cable-management opening in the stand and built-in power supply, these models reduce clutter on the desk allowing gamers to concentrate on the task at hand. A built-in 4-port USB hub (USB 3.2 Gen 1) is included in both models as well, so users can connect their peripherals, joysticks, or controller easily.”

Quantum Dot layer

“The AG275QZ/EU employs a Fast IPS panel with a Quantum Dot layer, which improves the colour accuracy and extends the colour gamut to reproduce rich, saturated colours, specified with 10-bit colour depth and 1.07 billion colours. With a large gamut coverage of 99.9% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3, the AG275QZ/EU is highly suitable for content creators, Youtubers and live streamers. The monitor also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and HDR10 to reproduce high dynamic range content.

Overclocked

Its native 240 Hz refresh rate can be overclocked easily from the monitor’s OSD to 270 Hz, making it one of the fastest QHD models on the market. The combination of a 270 Hz refresh rate with low response times and a sharp QHD resolution (2560×1440) indicate that this monitor will stay relevant for years to come.”

Source : AOC





