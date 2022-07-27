AOC launches new V5 USB-C monitors

AOC has this week launched six new V5 series monitors designed for home, office and education applications and featuring a three side borderless design. The new monitors feature Full HD and QHD resolutions and range from 24 inch or 60.4 cm in the form of the 24V5C and 24V5CE USB-C monitors to 27 inches or 68.6 cm and models references 27V5C, 27V5CE, Q27V5C and if your budget will stretch to 31.5” or 80 cm in the form of the AOC Q32V5CE USB-C monitor. The first six models in the V5 series are available to purchase from this month and feature adaptive sync technology.

“Now, the V5 series is here to spruce up any home office setup. The look of the V5 series is eye-catching yet as unpretentious as possible: It comes in black featuring a 3-sides borderless design with a very narrow chin at the bottom bezel, and a super-thin base (12.1 mm), including height-adjustable (V5C) or more simpler stand options (V5CE) with tilt functionality. The V5C models offer swivel, tilt, pivot (90°) and 130 mm height adjustment for an ergonomic use in either work or entertainment settings.”

USB-C monitors pricing and availability

The AOC 24V5C, 24V5CE, 27V5C, 27V5CE, Q27V5C and Q32V5CE will be available from July 2022 :

24V5C: £209.99

24V5CE: £189.99

27V5C: £229.99

27V5CE: £209.99

Q27V5C: £299.99

Q32V5CE: £299.99

“Versatility is at the core of the V5 series: All models feature a 4-port USB 3.2 hub and a USB-C connector with 65W Power Delivery. Students taking their tablets/laptops home, or flexible WFH users bringing their laptop home to carry on working at their desks, can simply connect their devices to extend/mirror their display to their monitors with a single USB-C cable. The USB-C connection will also power/charge the device while simultaneously transferring the display signal and offering access to other devices on the built-in USB hub. “

“The trustworthy DNA of AOC’s display expertise is of course present in the V5 series. Wide gamut (with 120% sRGB or above, 90% DCI-P3 or above) and colour-accurate IPS (for 24” and 27”) or VA panels (for 32”) bring images to life with popping colours, vivid hues and natural shades. Their 75 Hz refresh rate outshines the 60 Hz of regular office models, whilst a snappy 4 ms GtG response time, as well as AMD FreeSync support make the V5 series viable for casual after-hour gaming sessions. The built-in speakers (3Wx2, and 5Wx2 for the Q32V5CE) and headphone jack round off the package for any entertainment purpose.”

Source : AOC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals