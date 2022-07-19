NZXT Canvas QHD 165Hz gaming monitor from $360

NZXT has introduced its new Canvas QHD gaming monitor this week available in both curved and flat designs offering either 27 inches flat or 32 inches curved finished in either black or white. NZXT also offers the ability to purchase monitor arms in both black-and-white if preferred offering a single arm priced at $100 and a dual arm priced at $170. The two monitors will be exclusively available from NZXT in the form of the Canvas 27QHD, and 32QHD Curved.

Canvas QHD 165Hz gaming monitor features

1440p resolution, HDR 10, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, supports AMD FreeSync Premium

Anti-glare allows for versatility in high or low-light spaces

Two options available for mounting—a compact stand and VESA 100×100

Flicker-free display with low blue light means less eye strain

Canvas 32QHD monitors feature 1500R curvature – 20% greater curvature than the standard (1800R), improving wraparound immersion

Enhanced customization options in NZXT CAM—create custom profiles for games and times of day

Pricing and availability

Canvas Monitor & Stand

27Q Black: $359.99

27Q White: $379.99

32Q Curved Black: $429.99

32Q Curved White: $449.99

Canvas Monitor Only

27Q Black: $319.99

27Q White: $339.99

32Q Curved Black: $379.99

32Q Curved White: $399.99

Monitor Arm

Single Arm: $99.99

Dual Arm: $169.99

“They nicely complement an existing PC setup with the choice to ship with a compact stand or VESA mount, and a bezel-less design for an edge-to-edge image. Designed with NZXT’s iconic style, Canvas compliments NZXT’s award-winning PC builds, components, and suite of peripherals. Canvas monitors feature NZXT CAM support, which allows users to set up custom profile settings to adjust visualization settings based on time of day and type of game.”

Source : NZXT

