NZXT Stream 4K30 and HD60 capture cards launched

NZXT has introduced its new Stream 4K30 and HD60 capture cards this week announcing availability worldwide priced at $180 and $140 respectively. The 4K30 capture card is ideal for recording high-quality video up to 4K resolution with 30 frames per second and passing through footage in HDR in 4K at 60 frames per second, 1440p at 144 frames per second, or 1080p at 240 frames per second with zero-lag.

While the HD60 capture card is ideal for recording video at maximum quality for Twitch and YouTube Live at 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second while playing in 4K, 1440p, or 1080p at 60 frames per second with zero lag. This passthrough support is common for most entry-level monitors and 4K TVs. “The HD60 is perfect for streamers who only need 1080p footage from a previous-gen console, Nintendo Switch, or a camera with an HDMI out” explains NZXT.

Streaming capture card

“Alongside the new Signal capture cards, NZXT is launching the Chat Cable. This 2-meter cable makes it easy to use your headphones to hear console audio and also capture that audio in your stream by plugging it into your motherboard line-in.

It’s ideal for those using a headset with a built-in microphone plugged directly into the controller. Play the game as it was meant to be played at up to 4K60 HDR10 or 240 Hz Full HD, with zero-lag passthrough. Compatible with PCs and all consoles with HDMI.”

“our audience will see every detail with streaming up to 4K30 or 1080p60—the benchmark of a professional stream. The Signal capture cards are plug-and-play and compatible with any streaming software. Stream with two PCs for pro-level quality streaming.

Connect a compatible professional camera for a high-quality video that provides greater clarity than a USB camera and opens the door to professional features and visuals. Your stream will hear everything you hear-simple set up- just plug in your 4-pole headset with a mic into the cable, plug the cable into your console controller, and the long end of the cable into your computer’s line-in.”

Source : NZXT

