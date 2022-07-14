DeckLink Mini Monitor HD & Mini Recorder HD video capture cards

Blackmagic Design has this week introduced its new DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD video capture cards making them available to purchase priced at $129 each. Features of the DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD capture cards include Low profile 1 lane Gen 2 PCI Express cards format, PCIe shields for both regular and low profile slots, built in 3G-SDI and HDMI connections on each model, supports all common SD/HD video formats up to 1080p60 and DCI formats up to 2Kp60 via SDI.

Other features include uncompressed and compressed 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV or RGB quality, support for DaVinci Resolve and all other video software as well as featuring a free to download Developer SDK.

Blackmagic Design video capture cards

“DeckLink Mini Recorder HD and DeckLink Mini Monitor HD feature advanced high quality video technology that supports uncompressed and compressed capture and playback at the highest 10-bit SD and HD quality. Both models support broadcast quality 10-bit YUV and 12-bit RGB 4:4:4 for pixel perfect capture and playback so customers get breathtaking image quality and detail. Replacing the previous 1.5G-SDI models, the update to 3G-SDI has allowed more features to be added such as support for video formats up to 1080p60 and 2Kp60 DCI, wider color spaces including Rec. 2020, as well as support for RGB video formats.”

“DeckLink Mini Recorder HD and DeckLink Mini Monitor HD are perfect for a wide range workflows as they deliver broadcast quality at a very low cost,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We are excited to be able to add support for formats up to 1080p60 and 2K DCI to these new cards, as well as including support for advanced color spaces and HDR. They fit in almost any computer, even low profile server class computers which means that every editing station can monitor or capture in stunning broadcast quality at a very low cost!”

Source : Blackmagic Design

