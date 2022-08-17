Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card

Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.

4K capture card

“With VRR, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 brings out the best performance for a competitive streaming session. VRR allows the monitor and gaming device to synchronize each frame to provide smooth tear-free gameplay so gamers can focus solely on the actions without getting distracted by any graphic delay.

Additionally, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3’s ultra-low latency feature enables zero lag between the gaming device and the monitor, ensuring the capture signal is delivered to the live stream equally fast. These two features allow gamers to enjoy the highest video quality for their gameplays and streams. And thanks to the use of UVC standard, the Live Gamer EXTREME 3 works out of the box without the need to install any drivers.”

Live Gamer EXTREME 3 Features:

4Kp30 SDR Capture & 4Kp60 HDR Pass-Through

Plug & Play UVC Device

Variable Refresh-Rate support at up to 1440p120

Ultra-Low Latency

Multistream with RECentral

Audio Line-in & Line-out

Product Specifications:

Interface: USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-C (plug and play, UVC)

Video Input: HDMI 2.0

Video Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.0

Audio Input: HDMI 2.0 / 3-Pole 3.5 mm Jack

Audio Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.0 / 3-Pole 3.5 mm Jack

Max Supported Resolutions (Video Input): 2160p60 / 1440p120

Max Recording Resolution: 2160p30 / 1080p60

Dimension: (W x D x H) 112.5 x 66.1 x 20.9 mm (4.43 x 2.6 x 0.82 in)

Weight: 85 g (3 oz)

Source : Avermedia

