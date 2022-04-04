MSI Spatium M480 Play M.2 NVMe PlayStation SSD storage

MSI has introduced its new Spatium M480 Play M.2 NVMe PlayStation SSD storage, designed to exceed all performance requirements set by Sony for their PlayStation 5 SSD storage. SPATIUM M480 PLAY has been specifically created to provide users with console ready SSD storage in a range of different capacities from 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, up to 4 TB depending on your needs.

“This brings next-level storage performance to players for PlayStation 5, content creators, and PC gamers. Expanding the storage device on the PS5 is a simple upgrade that allows for lightning-fast save and load times for large game files.”

“MSI SSDs enhances our company’s identity as a high-performance PC brand by expanding our ecosystem and covering the high-performance storage category. These SSDs are built with high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash that delivers great performance with up to 7000 MB/sec read. On SPATIUM M480 PLAY, the sleek dual finish aluminium heatsink is designed to fit the PlayStation 5. This improves heat-dissipation to sustain transfer speeds across all platforms for professionals, content creators, and gamers. Other performance-improving technologies include DRAM cache buffer and an SLC cache.”

“Compliance with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards unleashes the latest in extreme transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/sec sequential read and 6800 MB/sec sequential write speeds. The dual finish aluminium heatsink efficiently dissipates heat, allowing the M480 to sustain maximum performance under heavy workloads. SPATIUM M480 PLAY supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.”

