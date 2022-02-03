How to install a PlayStation 5 SSD

PlayStation gamers looking to add extra storage to their latest generation console, might be interested to know that Corsair has introduced their new PS5 SSD. The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX drive has been specifically designed for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console and adds up to a massive 4TB of extra SSD storage using the consoles PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe M.2 slot.

Pricing for the Corsair PlayStation SSD : 500 GB = £100, 1 TB = £160, 2 TB = £320 and 4 TB = £745. The PS5 SSD can provide speeds of up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write with PCIe Gen4.

If you’d like to install a PlayStation 5 SSD to increase the amount of games you can store on your PS5. Check out the video created by Corsair below which shows how to easily install an upgrade SSD in your PS5 games console.

“With a compact M.2 2280 form-factor, the MP600 PRO LPX easily fits directly into your console and exceeds all PS5 M.2 performance requirements for a quick and easy storage upgrade.”

Install a PlayStation 5 SSD

Power off your PlayStation and unplug it First place yours PlayStation on its side with the power connection facing you on the left-hand side, with the cut out for the Blu-ray drive facing up Then carefully lift-up and slide off the white side panel The white plate cover for the SSD expansion slot will now be in the top right-hand corner just above the fan Unscrew the black holding screw on the right of the panel using a Phillips screwdriver and remove the cover If this is the first time you are accessing the SSD slot you will need to remove the stand off secure by another single screw, using your Phillips screwdriver once again. Move the SSD stand off one the whole to the left is in the video below. Slot in your new Corsair SSD into the slot on the left and make sure it is resting on the stand-off you have just moved. If it is in the right location hold the SSD in position by screwing in the stand-off screw to stop any movement. Replace the white SSD plate cover and screw it back into position Slide on and replace the outer side panel of your PlayStation and you are good to go

Source : Corsair

