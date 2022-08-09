ADATA Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 PlayStation 5 SSD

ADATA has introduced its new Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD storage this month backed by a 5-year warranty and can also be used as a PlayStation 5 SSD. The SSD storage offers users a sequential read and write speed of 7,400/6,800 MB per second and supports NVMe 1.4 standards making it up to four times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD.

“With the advent of the Web 3.0 and a growing emphasis on the virtual world, the new LEGEND 960 delivers a new level of performance for advanced design applications, such as 3D animation, game design, virtual art, and beyond. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms, desktop and notebook PCs, including Intel Evo certified laptops, and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 for added convenience.”

PlayStation 5 SSD

– PCIe Gen4 x4

– Max. read/write speed: 7,400/6,800MB/s

– Capacity: 2TB

– Heatsink provides effective cooling

– Supports latest Intel and AMD platforms

– Works with PS5 as expanded storage, click here for details

– 5-years warranty

“The LEGEND 960 supports PCIe 4.0 and works with PS5 consoles as expanded storage for higher capacities (up to 4 TB). Not only does its size conform to the slot design, it also provides for smooth and non-laggy gaming. The LEGEND 960 comes with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for advantages in system loading and data caching.

It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure. The LEGEND 960 has undergone rigorous verification and testing to ensure reliability.”

Source : ADATA

