Bright Memory Infinite PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis

Bright Memory Infinite recently launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles after previously launching on PC via Steam last year. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis providing a glimpse at what you can expect when compared to the PC version.

“In the year 2036, a strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…

Bright Memory: Infinite combines the FPS and action genres to deliver a high-octane experience. Mix and match available skills and abilities to unleash magnificient combos on your enemies. Your trusted sword allows you to slash through crowds of enemies and even repel their gunfire. The guns you come across in-game can be customized with a variety of ammunitions. Choose between incendiary bombs, sticky grenades, homing missiles, and more to suit your situation.”

Bright Memory PS5 vs Xbox

“This one’s VERY interesting! One of the games that kicked off Microsoft’s introduction to next generation gaming has finally arrived – and it’s not just available for Xbox Series consoles, it’s also out now on PlayStation 5 and… Nintendo Switch? How do the three ‘current-gen’ console versions compare? What about the ray tracing and 120Hz support? And if this is a game designed for the new wave of consoles, how on earth has the developer delivered a port for Nintendo Switch? John Linneman has the answers.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals