What is Ray Tracing and bounding volume hierarchies

If you play video games or are new to games development and would like to learn more about the latest technologies helping bring extra immersion in realism to game graphics. This quick guide will explain what is Ray Tracing and what are bounding volume hierarchies.

Have you ever wondered how some video games and films exhibit such visually stunning and ultra-realistic graphics? If you have, you will be pleased to know that “Ray Tracing” is often behind these impressively lifelike visuals. As a vital component of modern computer graphics, understanding Ray Tracing can offer a fascinating insight into the process behind these striking visuals in movies an games development.

What is ray tracing

In essence, it’s a rendering technique used in computer graphics to simulate how light interacts with virtual objects in a scene. This technique mimics the behavior of light in the real world to generate shadows, reflections, and refractions that look incredibly realistic. Now, if you’re asking, “But how exactly does it achieve these realistic effects?”, you’re in the right place. Here’s a simple explanation:

Casting Rays: Ray Tracing begins by casting (or tracing) rays of light from a virtual camera into a 3D scene. Interaction with Objects: Each ray interacts with the objects in the scene, and the result of this interaction determines the color and brightness of each pixel in the image. Simulating Light Behavior: Ray Tracing accurately simulates the way light bounces off objects (reflection), travels through transparent materials (refraction), and gets absorbed by surfaces to create shadows.

Keep in mind that this is a simplified explanation, but it gives you a basic understanding of Ray Tracing.

Bounding Volume Hierarchies and Ray Tracing

Bounding Volume Hierarchies (BVH) and Ray Tracing go hand in hand. Both are instrumental in the creation of stunning, lifelike graphics in today’s digital world. Bounding Volume Hierarchies are fundamental data structures in computer graphics, used extensively in Ray Tracing.

But, what are they exactly? A BVH is essentially a tree structure on a set of geometric objects. All geometric objects are wrapped in bounding volumes, forming the leaves (end nodes) of the tree. Check out the video below for an overview of BVH.

These bounding volumes are then paired, and the smallest possible bounding volume containing these pairs is computed. This process is recursively repeated, pairing up bounding volumes until we eventually reach the root of the tree, which contains every object in one large bounding volume.

The idea behind this structure is to group nearby objects together, thus creating a hierarchy of bounding volumes — hence the name.

Ray of light intersects

In Ray Tracing, we often need to determine which object a ray of light intersects with in a scene. With potentially millions of objects present, checking each one individually would be grossly inefficient. This is where BVHs come in handy. The BVH structure allows us to drastically reduce the number of intersection tests a ray must perform.

Simply put, if a ray does not intersect the bounding volume of a particular branch in the hierarchy, we can safely ignore all the objects inside that branch. This optimization significantly reduces the number of intersection tests and therefore accelerates the Ray Tracing process.

BVHs are an important aspect of real-time Ray Tracing. The efficiency they bring to the process of intersection tests is a key factor in the practical implementation of Ray Tracing in video games and other real-time applications.

Why does it matter?

The answer lies in its capability to enhance visual realism in computer graphics. By accurately simulating light, Ray Tracing allows for the creation of graphics that look as close to reality as possible.

If you would like to improve your understanding, consider these key benefits of Ray Tracing:

Photorealistic Graphics : As mentioned, Ray Tracing can create stunningly realistic graphics. This is particularly beneficial for video games and films, enhancing immersion for players and viewers.

: As mentioned, Ray Tracing can create stunningly realistic graphics. This is particularly beneficial for video games and films, enhancing immersion for players and viewers. Improved Lighting Effects : Ray Tracing helps generate more realistic lighting, including shadows and reflections. This can make a significant difference in the quality of a scene’s visual rendering.

: Ray Tracing helps generate more realistic lighting, including shadows and reflections. This can make a significant difference in the quality of a scene’s visual rendering. More Detailed Visuals: Lastly, Ray Tracing contributes to an increase in detail and depth in graphics. From subtle lighting effects to intricate shadows, this technology is crucial for bringing virtual scenes to life.

While Ray Tracing is impressive, it’s important to note that it does come with its fair share of challenges. The primary one is that it requires powerful hardware. The process of tracing numerous light rays and calculating their interactions with virtual objects is computationally intensive, meaning it can place a high demand on a computer’s graphics processing unit (GPU).

High-performance hardware

If you’re a passionate gamer or a professional graphic designer, investing in a high-performance GPU to leverage Ray Tracing may seem like a worthy trade-off. However, for the average user, the benefit may not always outweigh the cost. It’s essential to evaluate your specific needs and resources before deciding to upgrade your hardware.

Navigating the realm of advanced computer graphics and the role of technologies like Ray Tracing can be a complex endeavor. This rendering technique is indeed a cornerstone of today’s visually stunning and hyper-realistic graphics in games and films. Despite its demands on hardware, Ray Tracing continues to evolve and improve, enhancing the visual experiences of users worldwide.

If you’re interested in learning more about Bounding Volume Hierarchies for Ray Tracing jump over to the paper written by Daniel Meister a senior software engineer at AMD Japan Co. Ltd. with research interests in Data Structures for Ray Tracing, Real-time Ray Tracing, Global Illumination, Parallel Computing and GPGPU and Machine Learning for Rendering.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals