Avatar 2 The Way of Water trailer released by James Cameron

James Cameron released the first Avatar movie back in 2009 and if you have been patiently waiting for a sequel you will be pleased to know that it will be premiering in theatres worldwide December 2022. Today the first official trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the storyline, characters and Avatar 2 world.

As the title of the movie suggests Avatar 2 The Way of Water takes place in a coastal location on Pandora, whose atmosphere is poisonous to humans. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids).

The Avatar 2 The Way of Water film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Avatar 2

“As well as the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.”

As soon more information, trailers and teasers are released by James Cameron in the run-up to the highly anticipated Premier of Avatar 2 we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : YouTube

