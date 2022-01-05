Corsair ONE i300 Core i9, 64GB, 2TB SSD, RTX 3080 compact desktop PC

If you are searching for a compact desktop PC you might be interested in the latest creation unveiled by Corsair this week in the form of the ONE i300. The small form factor computer is equipped with 64 GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory and is powered by Intel’s latest Core i9 12900K CPUs. The new computer system is now available to purchase directly from the Corsair website as well as its worldwide network of authorized resellers.

Corsair allows you to configure your exact hardware specifications allowing you to choose from and RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 3080 graphics card as well as both AMD and Intel processors depending on your preference storage is provided by up to 2 TB of M.2 NVME SSD and as you would expect the system comes preloaded with a choice of Windows operating system allowing you to select the latest Windows 11 Pro or if you prefer the older Windows 10 Home or Pro Editions.

Corsair ONE i300 compact desktop PC

“The CORSAIR ONE i300 packs all the performance of a full cutting-edge INTEL-powered gaming desktop into a gorgeous and quiet small form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop. The CORSAIR ONE i300 is a fully-loaded gaming PC with a unique, compact form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop.

Within its 12-liter frame lies the latest-generation Core i9 processor from Intel, ready to deliver extraordinary speed and remarkable gaming performance – more than 20% faster than previous generations.”

“The first CORSAIR ONE system to feature the new DDR5 platform, the CORSAIR ONE i300 is equipped with up to 64 GB of CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 memory at speeds starting at 4,400 MHz. With significantly higher frequencies and capacities, DDR5 ensures that your system will keep up with the most demanding games and complex applications of today and beyond.

The patented CORSAIR ONE convection-assisted liquid cooling system easily tames the heat generated by its top-of-the-line components, including a Core i9-12900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and up to 64 GB of CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 memory.”

Source : Corsair

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals