Corsair ELITE CPU liquid coolers with full color 2.1 inch LCD displays

Corsair has this week introduced its new highly customizable CPU liquid coolers in the form of the new iCUE ELITE LCD Display Liquid CPU Coolers and H100i ELITE LCD, H150i ELITE LCD, and H170i ELITE LCD. Equipped with a small 2.1 inch LCD screen on the pump head capable of displaying anything from system vitals to animated GIFs depending on your preference.

The latest liquid CPU coolers also equipped with new ML RGB ELITE Series fans, delivering powerful concentrated airflow with the performance of magnetic levitation bearings and AirGuide technology, illuminated by eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan. ML RGB ELITE fans are also available separately in both 120 mm and 140 mm sizes and either black or white frames, so you can take advantage of their high performance to cool your entire system as well.

Corsair ELITE LCD CPU liquid coolers

“Two cutting-edge CORSAIR ML120 RGB ELITE PWM fans controllable between 450 – 2,000 RPM and 40 total RGB LEDs add extreme low-noise cooling performance and vibrant lighting effects. Connect to the included CORSAIR iCUE COMMANDER CORE and powerful CORSAIR iCUE software to orchestrate synchronized RGB lighting, adjust fan speeds, and enable Zero RPM mode on up to six fans. iCUE also controls LCD screen customization, enabling you to choose between a diverse library of graphical themes. With a 240mm radiator, thermally optimized copper cold plate, and easy installation on the latest CPU brackets, the H100i ELITE LCD puts your CPU cooling on full display.”

Source : Corsair

