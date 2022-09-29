Engineers, designers, electricians and hobbyists looking for a handy and convenient way to bind steel and iron wires, might be interested in the world’s first wire binding screwdriver named the Syinno. Providing a next generation design the screwdriver not only features interchangeable bits but also makes the task of creating strong wire knots and fastening a simple process.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Syinno is uniquely designed, using an innovative magnetic nesting storage design. You can use Syinno as a handy screwdriver, or wire clamper to bind stainless steel wires quickly and securely! Syinno is designed for the binding of all kinds of metal wires. With its innovative lever mechanism, it makes firm and reliable wire-binding without all the hassle; it can bind high-quality carbon steel, iron, or copper wires with just a pull and a turn from you!”

Wire binding screwdriver

If the Syinno campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Syinno wire binding screwdriver project view the promotional video below.

“Equipped with 48-in-1 magnetic bits, Syinno can take care of any screwing situation. With the exceptional design, Syinno gives a super-high torque screw mode, you’ll be able to fix your screws easier and faster than ever before! Syinno ties wire knots by exerting the force along the metal wires instead of sideways, vastly improving its tightening force and mechanical performance. With the effect of the leverage principle, Syinno reduces the human effort required in wire-binding to a minimum, transferring muscle power to the wires in a different, more efficient way.”

“You’ll never need to keep twisting the metal wire circle and circle with pincer pliers, Syinno gives you an easy way to tighten wires wrapped around something and lock them in place with a very powerful binding force. And most metal wires work with Syinno, even some high-quality carbon steel, which often resists bending, will work with Syinno.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wire binding screwdriver, jump over to the official Syinno crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



