ScrewDriverKing pocket multitool screwdriver

If you are searching for a versatile multitool screwdriver you may be interested in the new tool created by ScrewDriverKing and launched by Kickstarter this month. The unique 18K gold plated multitool features a handy storage for all your favourite screw bits as well as double sided PH 3 and SL 8 bits. Small enough to be an everyday carry the multitool offers a variety of applications and features two rulers in both inches and metric on its edge. A magnetic section on the top make sure you never lose even the smallest of screws.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When we designed ScrewDriverKing we wanted to make it compact and loaded with many useful tools all-in-one without sacrificing its appearance and durability. We wanted everyone to have a multi-tool that they can count on in day to day repair. Three Years in the making, “WOW” there is a lot more that went on behind the scene. But here we are, finally back on Kickstarter. We are very excited to offer our backers the best of the best product and never before seen in the marketplace. You will be the very first to own our newest and the most useful multi-tool.”

Pocket multitool

Assuming that the ScrewDriverKing funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the ScrewDriverKing pocket multitool project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the pocket multitool, jump over to the official ScrewDriverKing crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

