SES MAX adjustable torque electric screwdriver pen

If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis would like to invest in a next-generation smart electric screwdriver pen with 5 gear adjustable torque, 4.0kgf.cm, 70 bits, smart motion control, Bluetooth companion application, magnetic wireless charger and a handy OLED display providing details on settings and battery life. You may be interested in the SES MAX a smart electric screwdriver pen featuring a 500mAh rechargeable battery and one key operation.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $60 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SES MAX – New Generation Smart Electric Screwdriver Pen is developed successfully! Its’ predecessor, SES PRO has won the Red Dot “2021 Innovative Product Design Award”. The latest SES MAX enriched its various functions. Designed to make DIY projects a whole lot easier, the SES Max is a state-of-the-art electric screwdriver that can automatically sense direction and torque so all you really need to do is hold the screwdriver while it does all the work.”

Electric screwdriver pen

If the SES MAX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the SES MAX electric screwdriver pen project view the promotional video below.

“SES series has become a tool assistant for tens of thousands of homes or businesses. New generation Smart Electric Screwdriver makes you easier to do any repair jobs. Smart, powerful, accurate adjusting torque, longer lifetime, to expand its applicable area. We redesigned the circuit board,perfect the control software, chose a stronger motor, increased the operating voltage, optimized the output of SES MAX, 100% increased from 2.0 kgf.cm to 4.0 kgf.cm of the torque force. 5 torque modes are able to be selected. “

“SES MAX follows in the series of its predecessors, the SES PRO (electric screwdriver ), SDS PRO (electric drill pen) & SGS PRO ( electric engraving & polishing pen), featuring with its exclusive SMC (Smart Motion Control system). There is SMC system with an an “A” mode, commanded by the direction you twist your wrist. Gently rotate direction (left/right) to tighten or loosen the screws. The motor will automatically power the torque up to 4.0 kgf.cm (max) depend on the angle of hand rotation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric screwdriver pen, jump over to the official SES MAX crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals