NOYAFA handheld network cable and AC electric wire detector

If you need a reliable way to search for network cables or AC electrical wires you might be interested in a new multifunctional electric wire detector called the NOYAFA NF-825. Launched via Kickstarter this month the small portable detector can be used to find circuit breakers and features an NCV induction pen and socket tester. Enabling you to test the cable connection status inside a socket by connecting the second transmitter directly to the power outlet. The GFCI Tester detects the most common wiring problems in standard and GFCI receptacles say it is creators.

The NF-825 electric wire detector pen detects whether any device or location has power. It is suitable for non-contact detection of voltage and testing and can be used to easily detect whether the newly installed socket is powered on for instance. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $96 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding campaign is under way.

“NF-825 helps trades people accurately find the position and direction of the cables and electrical lines buried inside a wall or underground. Also, it can find the location of interruptions and short circuit in cables and electrical lines. NF-825 is suitable for a variety of tasks from installing outdoor wiring layout or house decoration wire layout to home appliance maintenance, wire maintenance, and more.”

Electric wire detector

If the NOYAFA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the NOYAFA electric wire detector project view the promotional video below.

“The main body of the tool consists of a receiver, transmitter 1 and transmitter 2. All of the component shave both individual and combined functions. The receiver and transmitter 1 combined enable AC wire locate and network wire locate. Transmitter 2 and receiver combination with circuit breaker finder function. Transmitter 2 can perform socket tests. The receiver supports the electric pen and illumination.”

“NF-825 combines essential tools for wiring and maintenance. Plugged into a power supply, the transmitter will give you a clear indication of where power cords are inside a wall and/or in which direction they run. NF-825 makes network cable search fast and effortless. You can locate and identify the direction of a network cable by plugging it into transmitter 1 and use the receiver for tracing.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electric wire detector, jump over to the official NOYAFA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

