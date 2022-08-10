Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The best power tools make you feel like a superhero: Difficult time-consuming tasks all of a sudden become much easier to do. EFFTO is the electric screwdriver set that is minimalist, smooth and easy to use. It features an aluminum pen-shaped body, built in OLED screen, 48 multifunctional bits, and shadowless LED lights, etc. Perfect for light-duty tasks like tightening hinges and replacing anything with pre-threaded holes.”

EFFTO electric screwdriver

Built in OLED screen, allowing you to see everything you need at a glance.

Maximum Electric 0.2 N.M torque, Manual torque 3 N.M.

48 S2-steel precision bits.

Magnetizer & demagnetizer design.

Shadow-less LED Lights, providing maximum illumination of your work space.

One press to switch on auto screwing.

Non-slip aluminum screwdriver body.

Magnetic storage keeps bits neat and tidy.

Charging on storage box.

If the EFFTO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whether working on a bicycle, replacing kitchen outlets, putting batteries in a child’s remote control car, or completing another DIY project, EFFTO electric screwdriver can come in handy to tighten and remove screws quickly and efficiently. The EFFTO innovative OLED screen design allowing you to see everything you need at a glance. There’s also real-time information, including screw direction, torque, and battery indicator bar, you’ll always know the exact setting.”

“EFFTO electric screwdriver has the highest driving speed up to 200RPM load-free and the maximum torque up to 0.2/3 N.m torque which is totally power enough for your electronics devices repair work.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric screwdriver with OLED display, jump over to the official EFFTO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

