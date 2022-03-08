Deluxra precision electric screwdriver set from $35

Makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a precision electric screwdriver set complete with 30 bits, maybe interested in the Deluxra currently available via Kickstarter. The lightweight, slimline electric screwdriver uses a magnetic nonslip design to hold each it in place.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $35 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Farewell to the typical bulky and weird-looking multitool kit, Deluxra is designed with a striking, minimalist design, which perfectly embodies the concept “ less is more.” and perfectly fits in your office. Featuring an ergonomic and magnetic pen-shaped design, not only does Deluxra provide a comfortable user experience, but it also prevents slipping with the solid connection magnetic handle design. Compatible with up to 30 bits containing virtually everything you need to repair different various electronic parts, which is a perfect repair and DIY kit for quartz watches, cameras, radios, computers, cell phones, and a little gadget or household appliances.”

With the assumption that the Deluxra crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Deluxra electric screwdriver project view the promotional video below.

Electric screwdriver set

“Driven by a powerful drive motor with a rotation speed of 170 rpm, Deluxra is a home electric multitool kit, which is able to boost and enhance your working efficiency. The versatile screwdriver set has a strong and stable torque, empowering to work completely sufficient for your repair work on electronics, meanwhile keeping it lowkey and stable. Deluxra utilizes a two-mode hybrid system with manual and automatic working mode, which is greatly inspired by the design concept of the hybrid vehicle. Flexible switch up between two different modes, Deluxra will easily encounter the situation whether tighten the screw or unscrew.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric screwdriver, jump over to the official Deluxra crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

