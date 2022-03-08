How to search Google by image or picture from your phone or computer

Many of us use Google search daily to search for items using keywords and phrases. However, Google also allows you to search by image or picture, enabling you to easily search Google for objects in an image, similar images or websites that actually use the exact image or picture. You can carry out Google image searches on computers and mobile devices on both Android and iOS using compatible browsers.

There are basically five different ways you can search using Google by image at the official https://images.google.com/ website. The way each works differs slightly depending on whether you are using mobile devices or a computer, although they will all produce the same results.

5 ways to Google search by image

1. Drag-and-drop and image to the search box, which is already on your computer

2. Select an image to search for which is already on your phone or tablet

3. Paste the URL of an image you have found on the Internet into the search box

4. Take a photograph using your WebCam or phone or tablet camera to start an image search

5. Use an image which is already on the Internet to carry out a more in-depth image search

Image search on computer

To search Google by image on computers, you will need to use one of the supported browsers, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Apple’s Safari.

1. Simply open your preferred browser and go to https://images.google.com/

2. On your computer, find the image that you would like to search Google with and drag and drop it into the Google search box.

You can also upload a picture from your computer by selecting a file by clicking Open or Choose. Or you can search with a URL on your computer. Simply visit the website with the picture you would like to use.

1. Right click on the image on the website you would like to use in your search

2. Go to the Google Images website https://images.google.com/

3. Paste the image URL into the search box

4. Click the Search by image button.

Image search on Android

To carry out an image search on Google using a photo, or image save to your Android device

1. Open the official Google app

2. At the bottom tap on the Discover option

3. Tap the Google Lens icon that looks like a small multicolored camera

4. Use your phone or tablet camera to take a photograph to use for your search or upload an existing image from your photo library using the Photo Picker icon. A small square icon with two different sized triangles inside.

5. Refine your search by selecting an object or area of the image that you would like to search for, selecting the circle icon if it is available.

6. Tap the image to select an area and drag the corners of the box around your selection to search for a specific item, object, or subject.

7. Scroll through the search results to find your desired goal.

8. If the search results are too expansive, try to reduce the area you have selected to a smaller area.

If you would like to search for an image on Google directly from a website using your Android phone or tablet open the Chrome application and go to the website with the image you would like to search with.

1. Then touch and hold the image until the Search with Google Lens option appears.

2. Choose how you would like to search by selecting either an object in the image using the circular icon or use part of the image by selecting an area within the image you would like Google to search for.

3. You can also search for images already on the Internet using your Android phone by following the instructions at the bottom of this guide.

Image search on iOS

If you are using an Apple iPhone or iPad and would like to carry out a Google Search by image, you can use the official Google app, Chrome browser or Safari browser as long as it is version 11 and above.

Use pictures in your photo library

1. Open the Google app on your iOS device. If you have not installed it already, it is available to download from the official Apple iOS App Store.

2. Select the search bar and tap the Google Lens icon.

3. Use your iPhone or iPad to upload a photo to your search by either taking it with your camera or upload an existing image using the Photo Picker feature to select an image from your photo library.

4. Search through the results to find your required goal.

5 If you would like to search for more specific results, you can select a small area on the image to refine the Google search even further.

Use images already on the Internet

Another way to search the Internet for images is to carry out a normal search at the address below and then select an image close to what you would like to find and carry out an additional search to find more of the same.

1. Open your supported application and go to https://images.google.com/

2. Type the name of the object you are trying to find an image of

3. Select the image closest to what you are searching for

4. In the top right of your screen, tap the Visually icon to search for more of the same on different sites.

Searching Google by image is a great way to find products and objects easily rather than using text searches, which are normally the way to find results on the Internet.

