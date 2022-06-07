Apple’s iOS 16 is official

Apple has unveiled the latest software for the iPhone, iOS 16 and the software will bring a wide range of new features to Apple’s iPhones.

The new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16 include a new Lock Screen, iCloud Share Photo Library, Live Text, Visual Look Up, and much more.

The new Lock Screen will be completely customizable, this can be seen in the picture above, you will be able to change the lock of the display and it will come with a range of different widgets.

You will also be able to use the Focus features with the new Lock Screen on the iPhone, and only relevant content to the Focus you have chosen will be shown on the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

The new iCloud Shared Photo Library will allow you to easily share photos with your family and you can have up to six people sharing the library.

There is also some updates coming to the Message Apps, this will include SharePlay and more and the Mail app will also get a range of new tools.

There is also an updated Live Text feature with Visual Look Up enhancements and new features for Apple Wallet including a new Apple Pay Later feature, order tracking, and more.

Apple also announced a new version of CarPlay which will be more integrated with your car, it looks like there will be much deeper integration with vehicle manufacturers in the future.

You can find out more details about all of the new features coming with iOS 16 over at Apple’s website at the link below. We are expecting the software to be released sometime in September along with the iPhone 14.

Source Apple

