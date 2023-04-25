A new keychain multifunctional tool is been launched via Kickstarter this week created by a small team of designers based in San Diego California. The Bladeclip titanium multitool is constructed from grade 5 titanium and features a knife that uses scalpel blades to provide you with an ultra sharp cutting-edge when you need it most. Thanks to its interchangeable blade design you can simply swap out a blunt blade with a new fresh cutting-edge with ease. The aptly named Bladeclip is designed to work with a range of different scalpel blades and supports No.18, No.19, No.20, No.21, No.23, No.B23, No.24, No.25A, and No.26.

Early bird specials are now available for the originative project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail pricing, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Made with grade 5 titanium, Bladeclip is engineered for unmatched durability and style. Its built-in precision blade is perfect for all your cutting needs, from opening letters to defending yourself in an emergency. And with the built-in bottle opener and window breaker, Bladeclip is more than just a keychain – it’s a versatile tool that you’ll want with you everywhere you go.”

Bladeclip multitool

“Bladeclip’s perfect balance of tension and flexibility ensures your keys and blade stay securely in place, no matter where you attach it. Its quick release hook makes it easy to attach and detach from your belt loop or pocket, and you can even deploy the blade while it’s still attached to your keyring. Experience the difference of Bladeclip and see for yourself why it’s the ultimate everyday carry hook! Your support is essential to bring this innovative keychain to life and make it the perfect tool for any adventure. So why wait? Back us today and become a part of the Bladeclip community.”

If the Bladeclip campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Bladeclip titanium multitool project delve into the promotional video below.

“Whether you’re a minimalist or carry more keys than the average person, Bladeclip is the ultimate everyday carry hook option for you. Its unique design combines a key carrier with a built-in precision blade, making it the first of its kind on the market. And with its sleek, stylish appearance, Bladeclip is sure to turn heads wherever you go.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official Bladeclip crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

