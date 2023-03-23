Triangle Grade 5 titanium multitool with 14+ tools

The small team of designers based in San Francisco in the United States have created a new EDC titanium multitool named the Triangle, offering over 14 different tools and a huge amount of versatility. The multitool comes with a lifetime warranty and free worldwide shipping providing a useful yet compact tool small enough to carry on your keychain and equipped with bottle opener, multi-wrenches, wire stripper, box opener, slotted driver and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Triangle comes with 14+ tools, including multi-wrenches, slotted head driver, drill guide, bottle opener, and much more! TSA compliant and tech-friendly whether it’s day-to-day tasks, or for your snowboarding, mounting biking adventures, it’s your choice and you can rest assured it’s got your back.”

Titanium multitool

“Triangle is a new revolutionary multi-tool from the team that brought you the game-changing Disc products. With pocket space at a premium, it’s important to get the most out of your multi-tool. Ideally, you want something that’s functional enough to be worth carrying, while still being easy to pocket and use. The Triangle multi-tool embodies many core principles of Every Day Carry — utility, versatility, portability and weighs a mere 12g (0.42 ounces).”

If the Triangle campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Triangle titanium multitool project view the promotional video below.

“For quick fixes, tinkering, and other handy work, having a toolbox’s worth of functionality in a single pocketable tool is invaluable. Portable and adventure-ready, the Triangle Multitool is ideal for the everyday carry community. Triangle is available in durable and premium Grade 5 Titanium featuring over 14+ tool functions with each one of them providing precision-engineered multiple uses.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official Triangle crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





