Another day another titanium multitool has been launched by a Kickstarter providing a variety of useful everyday aids in a small form factor. The pocket -sized multitool cannot only be used as a phone or tablet stand but also features the obligatory bottle opener, pry bar, wrench and more. As well as a handy firestarter, self defence tool, quick release keychain and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The M-Stand also features a built-in multitool with a bottle opener, screwdriver, pry bar, rope cutter, and hex wrench, providing everything you need in one convenient package. Plus, with a hidden compartment for storing a spare bit, you’ll never have to worry about losing an important tool again. M-Stand’s design meets your daily needs and seamlessly integrates into a two-piece multitool for an unobtrusive experience. It can be assembled into a stand or separated into a tool within seconds and won’t add extra weight to your load. Our goal is to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for every user.”

Titanium multitool

“But don’t just take our word for it – see for yourself how this product can make your life easier and more convenient and discover the endless possibilities that our multi-functional phone stand can bring to your daily routine. The M-Stand offers several useful functions, making it a versatile accessory for your everyday adventures. Whether you need to open a bottle, tighten a screw, cut a rope, or even start a fire, the M-Stand has got you covered.”

If the M-Stand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the M-Stand titanium multitool project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“No longer do you need to carry separate tools or phone stands, as the M-Stand combines both in one compact design. It’s the perfect accessory for anyone who’s always on the go.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official M-Stand crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





