A design team based in San Francisco, California has created a new everyday carry device in the form of the Infinity. A titanium multitool and firestarter perfect for a wide variety of different jobs and featuring a bottle opener, window breaker, hex wrench, pry bar and IPX8 waterproof container, capable of carrying medication or anything else you would like to keep dry.

Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 100 backers with still 26 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $45 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Being able to start a fire is crucial in any survival situation. Therefore, a firestarter that could be used in any condition should be packed in the your EDC kit in case of emergency. If you’re looking for the ultimate firestarter, then congratulations, you’ve just found it! The Infinity, We named this tool the Infinity, because this compact and durable tool is not only a firestarter, a waterproof container, but also packs a punch with many different functions.”

“It could easily generate sparks. The infinity features a built-in storage container. It has room for a flint, easy for you to carry. And the container is IPX8 waterproof and will keep the flint always dry. Take out the ferro rod from the container, Use the striker (the tip of the pry bar) to strike the ferro rod. You can easily spark on a fire in any situation. “

If the Infinity crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Infinity firestarter Titanium multitool project view the promotional video below.

“Titanium belongs to EDC enthusiasts. it is lightweight, durable, and has unmatched strength. Titanium is also corrosion-resistant, making for a longer-lasting and desirable component for an EDC tool. Offering a pocket tool that can be counted on when you need is essential, but what’s more importance is its convenience, the built-in quick-release keychain makes it is easy to carry without weighing you down or taking up too much space. You could easily attach it to anywhere you want.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the firestarter Titanium multitool, jump over to the official Infinity crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals